Who is the Top Investor In Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is -21.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.37 and a high of $42.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.38% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.49% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.33, the stock is -9.69% and -10.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -16.60% off its SMA200. WY registered -6.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.22%.

The stock witnessed a -15.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.21%, and is -7.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9214 employees, a market worth around $23.23B and $10.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.55 and Fwd P/E is 20.10. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.13% and -26.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.80% this year

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 744.54M, and float is at 738.73M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monaco Albert, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Monaco Albert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $38.76 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30746.0 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Monaco Albert (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $38.43 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27246.0 shares of the WY stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is -28.23% lower over the past 12 months.