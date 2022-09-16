Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Volatility At 3.07%, Should You Add A Position?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is -56.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.79 and a high of $291.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $79.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.3% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -5.54% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.21, the stock is -5.95% and -19.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.22 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -35.16% off its SMA200. ZM registered -71.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.93%.

The stock witnessed a -26.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.97%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 8044 employees, a market worth around $23.46B and $4.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.80 and Fwd P/E is 21.57. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.11% and -72.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.60% this year

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.55M, and float is at 219.82M with Short Float at 7.60%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bawa Aparna, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Bawa Aparna sold 2,404 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $109.14 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70531.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Bawa Aparna (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $111.17 per share for $44913.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72935.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Bawa Aparna (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $107.46 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 73,339 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).