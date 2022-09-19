Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) – The 91.52% Upside Potential Remains

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -27.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.28 and a high of $182.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $88.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.4% off its average median price target of $1019.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.6% off the consensus price target high of $1601.57 offered by 59 analysts, but current levels are 88.37% higher than the price target low of $743.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.43, the stock is -6.29% and -10.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.75 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -18.47% off its SMA200. BABA registered -44.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.54.

The stock witnessed a -3.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.81%, and is -6.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 245700 employees, a market worth around $235.18B and $121.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.28 and Fwd P/E is 1.44. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.94% and -52.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 59 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 46 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.66B, and float is at 2.65B with Short Float at 2.02%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -62.37% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -43.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.