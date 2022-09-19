AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) is -18.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.40 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is -13.21% and -13.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.6 million and changing -9.26% at the moment leaves the stock -13.21% off its SMA200.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has around 3046 employees, a market worth around $4.64B and $3.89B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.36% and -53.33% from its 52-week high.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.82M, and float is at 516.82M with Short Float at 9.62%.