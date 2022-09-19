American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is -23.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.93 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -71.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.75, the stock is -0.42% and -3.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.11 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock -15.19% off its SMA200. AAL registered -30.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.92%.

The stock witnessed a -8.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.08%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 123400 employees, a market worth around $9.27B and $40.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.26% and -38.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.35M, and float is at 642.11M with Short Float at 12.08%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raja Vasu,the company’sSVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Raja Vasu sold 12,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $14.98 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82453.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -29.30% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -20.16% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -15.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.