Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) is -83.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -0.44% and -24.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -73.29% off its SMA200. AMPE registered -94.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.31%.

The stock witnessed a -9.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.94%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.38% and -94.87% from its 52-week high.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.09M, and float is at 209.30M with Short Float at 5.76%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading 22.69% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 1.44% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 3.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.