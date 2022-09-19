Analysts suggest Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) could spike 29.6% in a year

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is -29.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.87 and a high of $14.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.6% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is -13.23% and -16.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.44 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -21.85% off its SMA200. LUMN registered -30.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.59%.

The stock witnessed a -20.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.56%, and is -11.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $9.28B and $19.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.54 and Fwd P/E is 8.98. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.79% and -39.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.04B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 14.69%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOFF STACEY W,the company’sEVP & GC. SEC filings show that GOFF STACEY W sold 128,616 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $14.16 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -24.47% down over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -24.21% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -19.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.