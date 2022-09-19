Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) – The 7.08% Upside Potential Remains

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is -22.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $8.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.04, the stock is -7.50% and -7.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 301.18 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -13.33% off its SMA200. NLY registered -30.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.81%.

The stock witnessed a -10.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.22%, and is -9.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $10.68B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.39 and Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is 84.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.83% and -32.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 318.80% this year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.74B, and float is at 1.73B with Short Float at 2.96%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finkelstein David L,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $5.56 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -29.57% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -7.49% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -18.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.