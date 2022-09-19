ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) down -28.68% since start of the year

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is -28.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.88 and a high of $8.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $8.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.11 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.0% higher than the price target low of $7.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.57, the stock is -2.76% and -2.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.96 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -17.12% off its SMA200. ASX registered -37.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.63%.

The stock witnessed a -10.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.18%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has around 97800 employees, a market worth around $11.67B and $20.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.12 and Fwd P/E is 6.29. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.14% and -37.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 0.39%.