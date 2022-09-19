AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is -0.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.63 and a high of $71.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $58.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $71.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.73% off the consensus price target high of $101.36 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -2.62% lower than the price target low of $56.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.05, the stock is -8.05% and -10.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -7.31% off its SMA200. AZN registered 2.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.83%.

The stock witnessed a -12.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.62%, and is -4.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 83100 employees, a market worth around $181.06B and $44.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.95. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.24% and -19.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.80% this year.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.10B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.30%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 33.70% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -30.51% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 1.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.