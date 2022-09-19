B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Track to Reach $5.50 in a Year

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is -16.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $5.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.61% off the consensus price target high of $8.17 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 18.52% higher than the price target low of $4.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is 0.50% and -0.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.55 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -14.46% off its SMA200. BTG registered -10.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.84%.

The stock witnessed a -0.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.29%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.59 and Fwd P/E is 8.68. Distance from 52-week low is 13.40% and -34.91% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 0.65%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 64 times.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -29.35% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -54.69% lower over the same period.