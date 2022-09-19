BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -5.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.15, the stock is -5.57% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.54 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 0.93% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -13.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.98%.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.19%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 358 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $203.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.80% and -34.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.60M, and float is at 184.15M with Short Float at 15.15%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABERCROMBIE GEORGE B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ABERCROMBIE GEORGE B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $11.04 per share for a total of $55200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Thackray Helen M. (Chief R&D Officer) sold a total of 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $16.20 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Sheridan William P (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 161,139 shares at an average price of $16.88 for $2.72 million. The insider now directly holds 37,954 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -63.45% down over the past 12 months and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is -60.07% lower over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 30.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.