Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -25.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $6.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -10.70% and -3.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.72 million and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 0.74% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -57.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.21%.

The stock witnessed a -31.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.97%, and is -11.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $681.80M and $23.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.24% and -64.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.00%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.55M, and float is at 284.59M with Short Float at 13.29%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linney Yvonne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $3.62 per share for a total of $72402.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bionano Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that BARKER DAVID L (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.60 per share for $16000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13894.0 shares of the BNGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Holmlin R. Erik (President and CEO) acquired 5,025 shares at an average price of $3.99 for $20037.0. The insider now directly holds 5,025 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO).