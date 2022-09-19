Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) is -24.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $27.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBU stock was last observed hovering at around $12.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.08% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 40.16% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.37, the stock is 4.11% and 23.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing -11.10% at the moment leaves the stock 14.46% off its SMA200. CRBU registered -58.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.81%.

The stock witnessed a 9.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.92%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.19% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $778.16M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.52% and -59.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -249.40% this year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.76M, and float is at 54.30M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kanner Steven,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Kanner Steven sold 43,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $11.22 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Fischesser Ryan (VP of Finance and Controller) bought a total of 7,387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $4.00 per share for $29553.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CRBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Fischesser Ryan (VP of Finance and Controller) acquired 1,136 shares at an average price of $2.69 for $3056.0. The insider now directly holds 101,695 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU).

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 16.81% up over the past 12 months and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) that is -39.93% lower over the same period. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is -57.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.