Celularity Inc. (CELU) on Track to Reach $11.50 in a Year

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is -58.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $13.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CELU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 57.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is -21.13% and -32.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.54 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -63.57% off its SMA200. CELU registered -66.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.27%.

The stock witnessed a -28.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.13%, and is -13.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.19% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $306.19M and $25.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.34. Distance from 52-week low is 7.55% and -83.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.50%).

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celularity Inc. (CELU) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celularity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -392.60% this year.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.15M, and float is at 40.92M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Celularity Inc. (CELU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times.