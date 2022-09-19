First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -30.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.42% higher than the price target low of $7.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 0.35% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.18 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -22.63% off its SMA200. AG registered -36.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.02%.

The stock witnessed a -0.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.36%, and is -4.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3835.00 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Distance from 52-week low is 21.55% and -47.72% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.00% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.76M, and float is at 236.84M with Short Float at 7.88%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -29.35% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -29.95% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -35.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.