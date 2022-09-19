FRSH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Now

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -43.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $53.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.78, the stock is 4.18% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing -5.32% at the moment leaves the stock -18.24% off its SMA200. FRSH registered a loss of -22.82% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.85%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $438.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.63% and -72.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.76M, and float is at 138.57M with Short Float at 10.63%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GANDHI SAMEER K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GANDHI SAMEER K bought 126,016 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $14.96 per share for a total of $1.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates (Member of 10% owner group) bought a total of 126,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $14.96 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates (Member of 10% owner group) acquired 127,466 shares at an average price of $14.75 for $1.88 million. The insider now directly holds 830,151 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).