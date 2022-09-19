Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is -8.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.94 and a high of $6.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is -5.44% and -4.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.32 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -14.41% off its SMA200. GGB registered -7.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.06%.

The stock witnessed a -8.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.58%, and is -8.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $7.07B and $16.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.41 and Fwd P/E is 1.20. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.42% and -32.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 553.30% this year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 622.98M with Short Float at 3.79%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -20.68% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 6.61% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -33.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.