Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -31.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.46 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is -9.84% and -14.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.43 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -33.18% off its SMA200. GFI registered -7.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.29%.

The stock witnessed a -15.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.29%, and is -11.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5957 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.51. Distance from 52-week low is 0.67% and -56.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 912.97M, and float is at 884.98M with Short Float at 5.49%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -10.40% down over the past 12 months and Kellogg Company (K) that is 11.87% higher over the same period. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -22.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.