Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) is -24.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $32.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -31.43% lower than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.00, the stock is -7.30% and -9.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -3.11% off its SMA200. GRBK registered 0.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.22%.

The stock witnessed a -22.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.43%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.21 and Fwd P/E is 5.33. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.90% and -28.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Brick Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.05M, and float is at 42.99M with Short Float at 7.74%.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Press Richard S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Press Richard S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $30.67 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90897.0 shares.

Green Brick Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Press Richard S (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $30.05 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95897.0 shares of the GRBK stock.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -73.95% down over the past 12 months and Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) that is -9.92% lower over the same period. REX American Resources Corporation (REX) is 12.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.