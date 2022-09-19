Haleon plc (HLN) down -21.60% since start of the year

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is -21.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.44 for the next 12 months. It is also -54.74% off the consensus price target high of $3.80 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -135.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is -2.90% and -10.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.86 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -10.88% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% in the last 1 month, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Haleon plc (HLN) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $28.17B and $9.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.80. Distance from 52-week low is 5.19% and -30.82% from its 52-week high.

Haleon plc (HLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haleon plc (HLN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haleon plc (HLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.79B, and float is at 2.84B with Short Float at 0.30%.