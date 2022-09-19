Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -47.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -19.99% and -28.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.89 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -42.50% off its SMA200. HMY registered -32.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.69%.

The stock witnessed a -34.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.64%, and is -9.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 38459 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $2.43B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.08% and -60.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 603.20% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 610.00M, and float is at 432.93M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading -7.97% down over the past 12 months and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) that is -13.87% lower over the same period. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is -38.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.