HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 84.08% Upside

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is -37.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $5.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEAT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is 43.37% and 36.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.86 million and changing -17.67% at the moment leaves the stock -0.72% off its SMA200. BEAT registered a loss of 7.30% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 36.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.06%, and is 43.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.41% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 70.54% and -65.08% from its 52-week high.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HeartBeam Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -301.40% this year.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.15M, and float is at 5.85M with Short Float at 1.12%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.