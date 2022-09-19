Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -23.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $7.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $6.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 15.58% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is -1.02% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.06 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock -21.18% off its SMA200. HL registered -29.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.22%.

The stock witnessed a -5.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.87%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $756.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2005.00 and Fwd P/E is 22.53. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.57% and -47.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 435.70% this year.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 539.40M, and float is at 515.88M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -54.69% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -36.66% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -29.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.