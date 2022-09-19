HP Inc. (HPQ) on Track to Reach $30.50 in a Year

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is -27.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.11 and a high of $41.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $26.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.92% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -8.92% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.23, the stock is -9.61% and -14.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.46 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -23.26% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -2.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.05%.

The stock witnessed a -20.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.75%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $27.10B and $64.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.17. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.29% and -34.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (112.70%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.10% this year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 4.81%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MYERS MARIE,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MYERS MARIE sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $33.05 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13500.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that LORES ENRIQUE (President and CEO) sold a total of 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $32.67 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, MYERS MARIE (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $32.67 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 18,000 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.28% up over the past 12 months and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) that is -26.10% lower over the same period.