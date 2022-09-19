iQIYI Inc. (IQ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -31.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $10.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $34.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.46% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 83.95% higher than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is -11.91% and -18.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing -6.29% at the moment leaves the stock -24.21% off its SMA200. IQ registered -64.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.56%.

The stock witnessed a -16.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.21%, and is -6.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 5856 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $4.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.88. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.28% and -69.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 867.80M, and float is at 328.73M with Short Float at 16.94%.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ): Who are the competitors?

