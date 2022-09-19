Is KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) a good stock to buy now?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is -12.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $25.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $145.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.47% off the consensus price target high of $205.97 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 82.9% higher than the price target low of $102.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.57, the stock is 1.05% and 10.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.85 million and changing -4.77% at the moment leaves the stock 7.28% off its SMA200. BEKE registered 8.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.52%.

The stock witnessed a 8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.00%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has around 110082 employees, a market worth around $20.92B and $8.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.10. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.36% and -32.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.50% this year.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 877.30M with Short Float at 4.44%.