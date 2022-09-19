Is Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) a good stock to buy now?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is -16.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.83 and a high of $36.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JWN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $18.90, the stock is -2.60% and -12.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.16 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -18.81% off its SMA200. JWN registered -32.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.61%.

The stock witnessed a -26.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.74%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $15.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.26. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.30% and -48.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.00% this year.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.60M, and float is at 112.11M with Short Float at 21.56%.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRAMMAN ANNE L,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $24.66 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93471.0 shares.

Nordstrom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $24.20 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the JWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,334 shares at an average price of $28.74 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 120,137 shares of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -29.17% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -8.16% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -33.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.