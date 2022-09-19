Is The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a good stock to buy now?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is -30.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.23 and a high of $185.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $110.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.34% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 9.79% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.25, the stock is -5.25% and -0.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.88 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -13.55% off its SMA200. DIS registered -40.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.38%.

The stock witnessed a -11.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.82%, and is -6.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $201.94B and $81.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.96 and Fwd P/E is 19.96. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.97% and -41.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.82B with Short Float at 1.08%.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODFORD BRENT,the company’sEVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax. SEC filings show that WOODFORD BRENT sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $119.03 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28624.0 shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold a total of 226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $132.50 per share for $29945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27003.0 shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, McCarthy Christine M (SEVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,342 shares at an average price of $151.54 for $2.32 million. The insider now directly holds 165,707 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.28% up over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -59.06% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -39.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.