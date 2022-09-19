Is TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) a good stock to buy now?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) is -39.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $13.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 58.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 30.30% and 34.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.27 million and changing 20.19% at the moment leaves the stock -18.15% off its SMA200. TMC registered -89.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.04%.

The stock witnessed a 21.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.36%, and is 22.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.87% over the week and 12.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 58.21% and -90.86% from its 52-week high.

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.30% this year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.12M, and float is at 112.09M with Short Float at 2.85%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Karkar Andrei,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Karkar Andrei bought 6,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51.96 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Barron Gerard (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 103,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $0.96 per share for $99999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.42 million shares of the TMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Barron Gerard (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.01 for $25250.0. The insider now directly holds 15,316,809 shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC).