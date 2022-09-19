Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.03% Change This Year

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.72 and a high of $186.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNJ stock was last observed hovering at around $165.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.52% off its average median price target of $186.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.05% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.58% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.60, the stock is 1.68% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.17 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -2.66% off its SMA200. JNJ registered 1.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.20%.

The stock witnessed a 0.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.46%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has around 141700 employees, a market worth around $434.03B and $95.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.36 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.63% and -10.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.63B, and float is at 2.63B with Short Float at 0.46%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wengel Kathryn E,the company’sEVP, Chief GSC Officer. SEC filings show that Wengel Kathryn E sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $173.00 per share for a total of $6.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71311.0 shares.

Johnson & Johnson disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Decker Robert J (Controller, CAO) sold a total of 8,462 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $180.00 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15473.0 shares of the JNJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Hait William () disposed off 29,699 shares at an average price of $183.58 for $5.45 million. The insider now directly holds 80,236 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -4.05% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 31.06% higher over the same period.