JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -26.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.06 and a high of $172.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $117.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.73% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -0.07% lower than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.08, the stock is 0.47% and 1.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.73 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -12.01% off its SMA200. JPM registered -25.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.46%.

The stock witnessed a -4.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.22%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 278494 employees, a market worth around $346.19B and $63.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 58.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.39% and -32.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 2.91B with Short Float at 0.69%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JPMORGAN CHASE & CO,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 1,639,344 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $3.05 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51.59 million shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $3.28 per share for $10919.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49.96 million shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, BACON ASHLEY (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 21,012 shares at an average price of $130.04 for $2.73 million. The insider now directly holds 178,588 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.94% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -15.65% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -5.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.