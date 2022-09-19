Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is -43.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.66% off the consensus price target high of $7.77 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 12.27% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -3.89% and -2.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.93 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -30.99% off its SMA200. KGC registered -41.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.08%.

The stock witnessed a -2.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.53%, and is -7.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8970 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 164.50 and Fwd P/E is 8.00. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.67% and -53.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.30B with Short Float at 4.20%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -29.35% down over the past 12 months.