Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LYG Stock Is Going Next

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -15.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is 4.68% and 2.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.02 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -7.86% off its SMA200. LYG registered -11.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.94%.

The stock witnessed a -1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.88%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 57955 employees, a market worth around $37.37B and $16.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.80. Distance from 52-week low is 13.68% and -28.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 514.50% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.55B, and float is at 16.83B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -28.92% lower over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -6.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.