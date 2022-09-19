New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Track to Reach $1.00 in a Year

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is -39.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.25% off the consensus price target high of $2.08 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -16.67% lower than the price target low of $0.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is 27.07% and 19.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.47 million and changing 5.87% at the moment leaves the stock -32.84% off its SMA200. NGD registered -21.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.99%.

The stock witnessed a 25.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.57%, and is 15.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.62% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1566 employees, a market worth around $774.87M and $889.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.03 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.15% and -55.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 275.70% this year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 682.00M, and float is at 680.16M with Short Float at 0.94%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading -15.80% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -29.35% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -54.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.