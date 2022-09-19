NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is -9.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.22 and a high of $93.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $86.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.27% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -2.16% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.79, the stock is -3.87% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.19 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 4.10% off its SMA200. NEE registered 0.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.96.

The stock witnessed a -6.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.64%, and is -5.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $168.99B and $17.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.92 and Fwd P/E is 27.45. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.14% and -9.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.97B, and float is at 1.96B with Short Float at 1.51%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reagan Ronald R,the company’sEVP, Eng., Const. & ISC. SEC filings show that Reagan Ronald R sold 9,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $88.79 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18176.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that KETCHUM JOHN W (President & CEO) bought a total of 12,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $78.33 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Silagy Eric E (Chairman, Pres & CEO of Sub) acquired 13,128 shares at an average price of $76.45 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 233,684 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 18.16% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is 7.86% higher over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 16.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.