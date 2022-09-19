NTLA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Now

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) is -44.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.08 and a high of $158.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTLA stock was last observed hovering at around $68.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.87%.

Currently trading at $65.71, the stock is 8.60% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing -4.18% at the moment leaves the stock -8.83% off its SMA200. NTLA registered -57.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.84%.

The stock witnessed a 10.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.57%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $45.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.21% and -58.63% from its 52-week high.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.82M, and float is at 68.62M with Short Float at 10.02%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEONARD JOHN M,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that LEONARD JOHN M sold 2,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 01 at a price of $112.25 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 01 that Goddard Glenn (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 01 and was made at $112.24 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2049.0 shares of the NTLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 01, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,148 shares at an average price of $112.25 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,815 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA).

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -76.74% down over the past 12 months.