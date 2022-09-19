OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is -57.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 48.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is -10.23% and -16.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -34.73% off its SMA200. OPK registered -46.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.84%.

The stock witnessed a -19.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.02%, and is -7.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 5767 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $1.43B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.49% and -60.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.40% this year.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 712.55M, and float is at 417.29M with Short Float at 9.35%.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 127 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 127 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL,the company’sCEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197.46 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $2.14 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 197.26 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $2.54 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 197,156,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.44% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 16.81% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 8.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.