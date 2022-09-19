Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) is -57.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $8.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSFE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is -8.01% and -14.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing -4.60% at the moment leaves the stock -41.79% off its SMA200. PSFE registered -79.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.70%.

The stock witnessed a -24.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.56%, and is -8.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.68. Distance from 52-week low is 8.91% and -80.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 724.69M, and float is at 545.24M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Paysafe Limited (PSFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.94% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -15.65% lower over the same period. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is -66.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.