Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is 0.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05%.

Currently trading at $28.25, the stock is 0.54% and 16.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.95 million and changing -3.58% at the moment leaves the stock 20.10% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 13.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$24.61.

The stock witnessed a -0.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.25%, and is -5.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 2449 employees, a market worth around $16.96B and $597.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.44% and -39.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.04M, and float is at 518.53M with Short Float at 12.46%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -7.15% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -4.05% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -51.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.