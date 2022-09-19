Positives for CSX Corporation (CSX) as stock gains in recent trading

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -21.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.59 and a high of $38.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.07% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -17.96% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.49, the stock is -9.05% and -7.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.31 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -12.36% off its SMA200. CSX registered -4.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.76%.

The stock witnessed a -14.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.51%, and is -9.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 21700 employees, a market worth around $64.60B and $13.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.87% and -23.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 0.92%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZILLMER JOHN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

CSX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that Goldman Nathan D (EVP & CLO) sold a total of 57,793 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $34.94 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Williams Angela C (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 38,535 shares at an average price of $35.44 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 16,593 shares of CSX Corporation (CSX).

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading 4.21% up over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -5.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.