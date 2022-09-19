Positives for Nokia Oyj (NOK) as stock gains in recent trading

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -25.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is -6.87% and -6.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57.93 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -12.09% off its SMA200. NOK registered -17.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.97%.

The stock witnessed a -8.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.09%, and is -8.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 87927 employees, a market worth around $27.90B and $23.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.73. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.95% and -27.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 163.90% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.63B, and float is at 5.61B with Short Float at 0.39%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -43.70% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 1.28% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -1.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.