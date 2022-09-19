Positives for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) as stock gains in recent trading

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.54% off the consensus price target high of $8.20 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 23.83% higher than the price target low of $5.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.22, the stock is -8.17% and -10.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.32 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -13.08% off its SMA200. AUY registered 3.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.71%.

The stock witnessed a -13.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.16%, and is -10.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has around 5858 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.23 and Fwd P/E is 18.35. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.05% and -34.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 961.06M, and float is at 957.54M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 11.87% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -15.80% lower over the same period. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is -20.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.