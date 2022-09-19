Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SHPH Stock Is Going Next

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) is -76.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.77 and a high of $126.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHPH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.64%.

Currently trading at $8.99, the stock is -73.68% and -73.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.0 million and changing -45.94% at the moment leaves the stock -73.68% off its SMA200.

Distance from 52-week low is -23.62% and -92.88% from its 52-week high.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.28M, and float is at 4.86M with Short Float at 0.00%.