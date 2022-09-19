Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is -35.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.74 and a high of $145.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $77.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $77.89, the stock is -6.01% and -8.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.55 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -22.90% off its SMA200. TSM registered -35.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.86%.

The stock witnessed a -12.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.84%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 52045 employees, a market worth around $397.61B and $60.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.56 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.63% and -46.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.36%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -40.66% down over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is -13.80% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -16.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.