Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -33.28% Change This Year

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -33.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $4.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -26.94% lower than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is -4.72% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.73 million and changing -5.38% at the moment leaves the stock -10.06% off its SMA200. TME registered -42.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.62.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.16%, and is -4.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5966 employees, a market worth around $8.19B and $4.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.20 and Fwd P/E is 1.76. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.92% and -49.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 790.36M with Short Float at 3.69%.