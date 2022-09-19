These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is -31.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.82 and a high of $64.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $43.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.38% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 1.59% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.30, the stock is -5.60% and -4.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.58 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -15.36% off its SMA200. CSCO registered -24.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.91%.

The stock witnessed a -7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.05%, and is -5.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 79500 employees, a market worth around $177.87B and $51.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.39. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.08% and -32.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.15B, and float is at 4.11B with Short Float at 0.83%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BHATT PRAT,the company’sSVP & Chief Acctg Officer. SEC filings show that BHATT PRAT sold 19,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $44.28 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38158.0 shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Sharritts Jeffery S. (EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr) sold a total of 637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $44.69 per share for $28468.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Martinez Maria (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,674 shares at an average price of $46.40 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 273,307 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -19.82% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -29.17% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.