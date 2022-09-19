These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is -64.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.38% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 5.92% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.79 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock -32.17% off its SMA200. DNA registered -73.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.67%.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.88%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.56% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $4.97B and $539.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.06% and -81.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.60%).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.10% this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 830.38M with Short Float at 21.56%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.