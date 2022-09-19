These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -41.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.56 and a high of $24.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $13.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.80, the stock is -6.74% and -12.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.88 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -27.26% off its SMA200. MPW registered -32.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.75%.

The stock witnessed a -16.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.77%, and is -7.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $8.20B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.90 and Fwd P/E is 11.26. Profit margin for the company is 74.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.77% and -42.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 598.83M, and float is at 592.61M with Short Float at 8.40%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMNER R STEVEN,the company’sExecutive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $21.04 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 615,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $21.33 per share for $13.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.5 million shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Stewart Michael G (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $20.26 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 214,436 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -17.07% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -16.78% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -27.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.