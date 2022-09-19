Things appear to be looking up for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is -46.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.10 and a high of $27.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $10.76, the stock is 7.78% and 10.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.51 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -30.99% off its SMA200. CCL registered -53.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.81%.

The stock witnessed a 1.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.97%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $13.38B and $5.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.03. Distance from 52-week low is 32.84% and -60.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 9.82%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) sold a total of 95,796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $19.08 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the CCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Bernstein David (CFO & CAO) disposed off 7,670 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 109,332 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -40.96% down over the past 12 months and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) that is -38.89% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -38.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.